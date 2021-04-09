Exclusive: Barry Fry reveals how much the likes of Arsenal, Leeds and West Ham could have to pay for Ivan Toney

Barry Fry has revealed how much he thinks Ivan Toney is worth and what clubs may need to pay in order to sign him from Brentford if they wish to do so in the summer, speaking to Football League World exclusively.

The striker has gone from strength to strength in recent years for both Peterborough United and now Brentford, with his performances in the Championship catching the eye of potential Premier League suitors.

The likes of Arsenal, West Ham United and Leeds United have all been linked with an interest in him in recent weeks and Peterborough man Fry believes that any of them, or anyone else, will need to cough up big time to sign him from the Bees.

He told Football League World exclusively, when asked how much he thought the striker was worth:

“Wow. I hope somebody pays £50 million because we’ve got a sell on hahaha!

“Being realistic, I think clubs will have to pay £30-£35 million for him. And if they do they’ve got a bargain in my opinion.”

Toney looks a striker more than capable to make the step-up to the Premier League next season and, of course, Brentford want to try and see that happen with them currently fighting for a play-off spot in the Sky Bet Championship.

If they do not get promoted, though, there’s a considerable chance he is going to move on without them you would have thought.