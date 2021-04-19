Exclusive: Barry Fry delivers verdict on 46-year-old’s links to Preston North End and Celtic vacancies

Barry Fry has told Nicky Butt that the opportunity to get involved with either Preston North End or Celtic would be a great opportunity for him after leaving Manchester United.

Butt, who made a name for himself at Old Trafford as a player, recently left his role at head of first team development at the club and is on the lookout for a new challenge.

Preston and Celtic find themselves on a lookout for a new manager at this moment in time, with Roy Keane reportedly in the frame for a job with the latter, which could lead Butt to Scotland as his assistant.

Alternatively, Butt’s name is refusing to go away in the discussion surrounding Preston’s next manager after parting company with Alex Neil.

For Fry, he feels that either Preston or Celtic would provide the 46-year-old with a great opportunity.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Fry said: “Preston North End, over the years, have had a few people from Man United come into their team, and I see him (Butt) as more of a Preston North End appointment than a Celtic appointment.

“I don’t know the relationship between Roy (Keane) and Nicky. Either job would be great for Nicky.

“Assistant manager at Celtic, who are a huge, huge club, or go to Preston, who have got big, big ambition.”

Last month, it was the understanding of Football League World that Butt wasn’t a name to consider seriously for the job at Deepdale.

However, Preston have failed to make any significant progress with their hunt for Neil’s replacement at this moment in time as their Championship campaign drifts towards nothingness.

A goalless draw with Stoke City over the weekend left Preston 17th, on 49 points.