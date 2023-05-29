Barry Bannan has heaped praise on the Sheffield Wednesday support, and asked them to stick with the side during today’s play-off final against Barnsley.

Wednesday ready for one final push

After their historic comeback win against Peterborough United in the semi-final, the Owls will take on their Yorkshire rivals at Wembley for a place in the Championship.

Unsurprisingly, they will be backed by a sold-out following in the capital, and Bannan will be hoping to have better memories from the national stadium, after losing a Championship play-off final with Wednesday against Hull in 2016.

However, Bannan, speaking on the League Of 72 Championship play-off final Special, in partnership with Sky Bet, explained that it was still one of the ‘best days’ he’s had in the game due to the support. And, he called on the Wednesday fans to show the same level of support on Monday.

“We need the fans to stick with us until the end. Stick with us, the support throughout the season has been amazing, they know what I think about them, and I have never played in front of a better crowd. I spoke to the boys in the changing room, and I just tried to shake them and say, ‘let’s get to Wembley, you’ll never forget that day no matter what happens’. I know the last time we lost, but it’s still one of the best days I’ve had as a footballer, to see the support afterward was amazing.

“I also want to thank them for their support over the season, but we’ve got one last big push that we need them for. We needed them on Thursday night [against Peterborough], and they came through for us, so we’re going to need them again on Monday, and I’m sure they’ll be there for us. If they can be as loud as they possibly can, then I’m confident we can give them the right result.”

Wednesday fans will make themselves heard

It’s been well-documented that there have been extra tickets given to Wednesday in the build-up to the fixture, so they will hope that can give them an edge. But, regardless, both sets of fans will be in fine voice for this one, trying to help their respective sides over the line.

Clearly, the play-off final defeat seven years ago left a lasting impression on Bannan in terms of the support, and he will be desperate to go one better this time.

Ultimately though, it will be down to the midfielder and his teammates to give the support something to go on by putting in a strong display, in a game that means so much to all concerned.