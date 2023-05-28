Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan has praised manager Darren Moore as his side prepare to face Barnsley in the League One play-off final at Wembley on Monday.

Moore arrived at Hillsborough in March 2021, becoming the club's third manager of a turbulent season.

Garry Monk and Tony Pulis had already departed during the campaign and Moore was unable to prevent the Owls' relegation from the Championship, with the six-point deduction proving to be costly.

However, Moore has rebuilt the club in the third tier and Wednesday missed out on promotion last season as they were beaten by Sunderland in the play-off semi-finals.

The Owls accumulated 96 points this campaign, a total that would have been enough for the League One title last season, but incredibly they did not achieve automatic promotion.

Moore's men lost 4-0 to Peterborough United in their play-off semi-final first leg at the Weston Homes Stadium, but they staged a remarkable comeback in the second leg at Hillsborough with a 5-1 victory after extra time before winning 5-3 on penalties to set up a South Yorkshire derby against the Tykes at Wembley.

What did Barry Bannan say?

Speaking on the League Of 72 Championship play-off final Special, in partnership with Sky Bet, Bannan opened up on his relationship with Moore ahead of the final, highlighting his impact both on and off the pitch.

The Scot also revealed that Moore pledged to change the way the Owls' played in their first chat after his appointment.

"He [Darren Moore] is very similar to the way I feel about football, the way I see it. I remember the first talk he had with me when he got the job, he was like ‘you’re one of the longest-serving players here, what's wrong with the club?’ because we were in a bad state at the time, and the first thing I touched on was ‘we don’t really have a style of play'", Bannan said.

"He said he would change that from day one and he wanted to play football. He showed us a video of one of the play-off finals and he’s just smashing the ball out of play!

"That’s him [Darren Moore] now, the way he played the game and the way he wants the game played surprised me. I was a firm believer in the way he wanted to play – I bought into it; the team have bought into it

"Off the pitch, as a person, you can go to him with anything, and that’s why a lot of players who have played under him want to do so well. Not only as a manager is he good, but away from the field you can go to him with anything, he just loves to help everybody. He’s a great man and as a person, he is second to none.

"The gaffer normally speaks after every game, obviously emotions were high the week that the gaffer had off the pitch. He had things away from football on his mind that he shouldn’t have been dealing with, he pushed it all to the side which I felt was brilliant – it’s the person he is."

Will Sheffield Wednesday beat Barnsley?

Whatever happens at Wembley on Monday, Moore deserves huge credit for the job he has done at Hillsborough.

The club is almost unrecognisable from the one Moore inherited over two years ago and many players have cited him as the key reason for remaining at the club following relegation, with Bannan one of those who have stayed with the Owls despite having the ability to play at a higher level.

While Moore has understandably received criticism for the decline in form which saw his side miss out on the top two and there are reservations over his tactical ability, he has earned the right to continue in the role next season.

It is a tough game to call against the Tykes and with little to separate the teams, it could come down to who handles the pressure of the occasion.

Wednesday will have momentum and belief going into the game after their comeback against Peterborough, but Barnsley have won both meetings between the pair which could give them a psychological advantage.

If the Owls suffer heartbreak in the final, with Bannan and Moore both likely to stay at the club next campaign, they will be in a strong position to mount another promotion challenge.