Exclusive: Barrow in talks to sign Halifax striker as Pete Wild eyes reunion

League Two side AFC Barrow are in talks to sign Halifax Town striker Billy Waters as new manager Pete Wild eyes a reunion with his former marksman, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

The 27-year-old was signed by the new Bluebirds boss during his time in charge at Halifax and scored 19 goals in 47 appearances as he helped the National League side finish fourth and reach the play-offs last season.

The Shaymen were beaten by Chesterfield in the play-offs but their impressive 2021/22 campaign helped Wild get the Barrow job and he is now hoping to bring the striker to his new club this summer.

The English forward joined the National League side last summer after being released by Torquay United but does have experience in the EFL.

A product of the Crewe Alexandra academy, Waters has a decent record at League Two level – 20 goals and eight assists in 109 appearances – thanks to spells at Northampton Town, Cambridge United, Newport County, and, most significantly, Cheltenham Town.