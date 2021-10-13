Exclusive: Barnsley, Swansea City, Hull City, Blackpool and Luton Town keeping tabs on Harrogate Town ace ahead of potential January swoop

Harrogate Town midfielder Alex Pattison is attracting interest from a host of Championship clubs heading into the January transfer window with the League Two outfit expecting bids, Football League World understands.

Pattison has been at the centre of Harrogate’s fine start to the League Two season, which sees them sitting second in the table at this early stage.

The 24-year-old has featured in 10 of Harrogate’s opening 11 fixtures, scoring five times and also registering two assists from his midfield berth.

Football League World have been told by sources that Barnsley, Swansea City, Hull City, Blackpool and Luton Town have all shown an interest in Pattison, taking a look at what he’s got to offer ahead of January.

Blackpool and Luton, at this stage, are sitting in mid-table in the Championship, whilst the three other clubs currently occupy a place in the bottom six of the division.

Pattison started his career with Middlesbrough, where he progressed through the youth set-up. He had loans with York City and Yeovil Town, before playing for Wycombe Wanderers ahead of his move to Harrogate.

During his time with Wycombe, Pattison made six appearances in the Championship under Gareth Ainsworth last season, before a summer move to link up with Simon Weaver in North Yorkshire.

Harrogate face Colchester this weekend, looking to continue establishing themselves at the top of League Two.