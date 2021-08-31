Exclusive: Barnsley player set for Walsall move

Barnsley forward George Miller is set to join Walsall, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

Miller has featured once for the Tykes this season, playing as a right wing-back in their EFL Cup defeat to Bolton at the start of the month.

After that game, new boss Markus Schopp suggested that a change in position could be the 23-year-old’s best chance of securing a place in the first team squad for the 2021/22 campaign given the wealth of attacking options the Tykes have.

It seems he’s been unable to do that and will now leave the club before the end of the summer transfer window, however, as Football League World has learned that he is now set to join Walsall.

Miller is expected to leave Oakwell and join the Saddlers on loan, bolstering manager Matthew Taylor’s attacking options.

A product of the Bury academy system, the forward joined Middlesbrough in 2017 before signing for Barnsley in January 2019.

He has made nine senior appearances for the Tykes in total, including six during the 2020/21 campaign.