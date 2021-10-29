Exclusive: Barnsley, Millwall & Portsmouth amongst EFL quintet tracking influential midfielder

Barnsley and Millwall headline the list of EFL clubs tracking Dylan Bahamboula at Oldham Athletic, Football League World understands.

Bahamboula has proved to be extremely influential for Oldham over the course of the last two seasons in League Two.

The 26-year-old made 38 appearances last season, scoring six goals and registering eight assists. He’s carried that form into the current campaign and has four goal involvements to his name in 11 appearances for the Latics in the league, whilst also scoring in the EFL Cup.

However, Bahamboula’s contract and Boundary Park is ticking towards its final months, which has EFL rivals on red alert.

Football League World understand that Barnsley and Millwall are two current Championship clubs tracking the midfielder.

Additionally, there’s interest from Portsmouth, MK Dons and Morecambe, who are all plying their trade in League One in 2021/22.

Back in the summer, Bahamboula was on trail with Middlesbrough, as the Teessiders presented him with an opportunity to jump up into the Championship with them and link up with Neil Warnock.

Warnock, ultimately, opted against handing the 26-year-old a contract despite that trial.