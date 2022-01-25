Exclusive: Barnsley, Blackpool and Oxford United among clubs eyeing move for 22-year-old

Barnsley and Blackpool are both interested in bringing Dundee United forward Louis Appere to the EFL, with Football League World understanding his stay in Scottish football could be coming to an end.

Appere, 22, is on the books with Dundee United, but out of contract in the summer.

It’s been explained to Football League World that extending his stay in Scotland seems unlikely, with a move to England potentially on the cards.

Barnsley and Blackpool are two clubs with an interest in signing Appere, sources have explained, whilst there’s also potential suitors down in League One.

We understand that Oxford United, MK Dons and Burton Albion are all keen on signing the forward given his pending availability.

Appere has made 12 appearances in the Scottish Premiership this season and has scored one goal, which came during late November’s 1-1 draw with Ross County.

In total, Appere has made 76 appearances for The Terrors, 40 of which have come in the starting XI since his debut in 2017.