Exclusive: Barnsley, Blackburn Rovers, Ipswich Town join Middlesbrough in hunt for Cardiff player

Middlesbrough are still eager to try and sign Ciaron Brown from Cardiff City this summer transfer window, but the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Barnsley and Ipswich Town have all joined the race for him too, Football League World has been told exclusively.

Back in July, Football League World brought you the news that Boro had lodged an opening bid with Cardiff City to try and sign Brown ahead of the new season, though the Teessiders were ultimately unsuccessful with that foray.

Football League World understands that Boro remain keen on him as we head into the final weeks of the window, however, but they are now joined by several other EFL sides also eager to do business.

Football League World has been told that Sky Bet Championship duo Blackburn Rovers and Barnsley, as well as Sky Bet League One side Ipswich Town, have all made enquiries as to whether Brown might be available for a transfer this summer window.

As per Wales Online, Mick McCarthy has gone on record to say that he’d like the player to remain in the Welsh capital and sign a new deal, with the Bluebirds’ manager revealing he spoke directly to Boro boss Neil Warnock to say their bid was not good enough.

It remains to be seen, then, where Brown ends up.