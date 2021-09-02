Exclusive: Barcelona contact Fulham over situation of midfield star

La Liga giants FC Barcelona have been in contact with Sky Bet Championship side Fulham over the situation around Fabio Carvalho, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

Carvalho has had an excellent start to this campaign and looks set to play a key part in Fulham’s challenge to win promotion this season and return to the Premier League straight away.

Indeed, the Whites will be eager to see him put pen to paper on a new deal after initially turning down an offer, especially with some of Europe’s biggest clubs taking a closer look at him.

That said, Football League World can reveal that, whilst Carvalho is currently still on course to eventually sign a new contract, Catalan club Barcelona have been in touch just to ask about his situation, with it clear his talents and performances have caught the eye further afield than the Championship.

As things stand, especially just after the summer window has closed, the men from Camp Nou are not looking to lodge a formal bid, but have been in touch to ask what the latest is with Carvalho and his contract discussions.

Fulham remain confident that fresh terms will be inked, however, and they’ll just be hoping that happens sooner rather than later.