Exclusive: Australian manager in the frame for Stevenage manager’s job

TNS boss Anthony Limbrick is in the frame for the Stevenage manager’s job, Football League World can reveal exclusively.

The Cymru Premier side are currently six points clear in Wales, with them suffering just the one defeat so far in the league.

Indeed, under Limbrick’s tenure since April 2021 they have enjoyed an 87% win percentage and that has caught the eye of League Two side Stevenage, who saw Alex Revell leave the club at the weekend after a 2-1 defeat at home to Mansfield Town.

Limbrick’s CV includes stints at West Ham United and Southampton as an academy coach, with him working under the likes of Ronald Koeman and Mauricio Pochettino when with the Saints.

He’s also been a manager in England with non-league side Woking and hails from Australia, where he played at the start of his career before moving to these shores.

Certainly, if Limbrick joins Stevenage they will be hoping he can bring some of his winning methods to their club with them currently sat 21st in the League Two table, just two points above the dropzone.