Just seven years after claiming the Premier League title for the very first time, Leicester City find themselves a Championship club once again.

It's been a while since the Foxes have been in the second tier of English football - nine years to be precise - but their relegation was perhaps an unexpected one, and they go into the summer with one of the highest Championship wage bills of all time.

Several top stars are expected to be cashed in on such as James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, who will have the Premier League well and truly in their sights again, and players such as Youri Tielemans are also set to leave at the end of this month.

What is Youri Tielemans' Leicester City situation?

When Tielemans signed for Leicester on a permanent basis from Monaco in 2019, he did so on a four-year deal until the summer of 2023.

His contract expiry date is approaching and for a long time it has been expected that the Belgian will depart on a free transfer.

That is exactly what is about to happen as City confirmed via their retained list that Tielemans will be leaving the club for pastures new to seek a fresh challenge.

Who is interested in signing Youri Tielemans?

It was reported by The Athletic on Monday night that Villa have joined the race to sign Tielemans this summer, and they can offer him a form of European football as they qualified for the UEFA Europa Conference League after finishing in seventh position in the Premier League.

But Football League World have been exclusively informed that Unai Emery faces stiff competition to land the signature of the central midfielder as overseas interest has now come in for the 26-year-old following confirmation of his Leicester exit.

Sources have told FLW that Tielemans, who has amassed 58 caps for the Belgium national team, has long been holding out for a UEFA Champions League team to enter the race for his services and to snap him up - and his expected demands of £150,000 per week in terms of wages could be a stumbling block for many.

However, Tielemans now has to be more open-minded about his next move and the fact he may not get the Champions League club he has desired for a long time - although one thing for certain is that he definitely will not be playing Championship football with Leicester come the start of the new season in August.