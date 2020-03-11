Exclusive: Andy Couzens plays down Leeds United title talk as promotion race enters home straight

Whether Leeds United win the Championship title or not in May doesn’t matter to former player Andy Couzens, who just wants to see the Whites secure automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

Leeds are battling for a top-flight return again under Marcelo Bielsa, with the Whites firmly in the driving seat with nine games to play after establishing a seven-point lead over third place and the chasing play-off pack in recent weeks.

And, on Saturday, Bielsa’s side moved back to the top of the Championship table by leapfrogging West Brom, who were held to a goalless draw by Swansea City.

That’s increased talk in West Yorkshire that Leeds aren’t just gunning for promotion, but also grappling for the title, which was something that was echoed by Angus Kinnear in his programme notes ahead of Saturday’s win over Huddersfield Town.

Whilst the thought of that is nice, Couzens was quick to stress he’d take second place when he caught up with Football League World exclusively this week.

“I’m a fan now and I just want them to get it done,” Couzens told FLW.

“If you offered me first or second, I wouldn’t care. Of course, it’d be a great party if we went up in first, but, equally, there will be a big party if we finish second.

“Focus on securing second, then you can start looking at coming first in the table. Either way, get it done and then we can have that big party.”

The weekend’s result put Leeds in full control of their destiny, but some big games do await them, including a meeting with Fulham at Elland Road next Wednesday.

That’s one of five fixtures Leeds have at home, with Luton Town, Stoke City, Barnsley and Charlton Athletic all to visit. Those four are all part of the Championship’s bottom eight, with Luton, Barnsley and Charlton making up the relegation zone.

Tough away days at Cardiff City, Blackburn Rovers, Swansea City and Derby County make up Leeds’ fixtures, but Couzens is encouraging Bielsa’s side to put their focus in picking up maximum points at Elland Road.

To him, if Leeds can do that, they’ll seal automatic promotion.

He concluded: “Winning the five home games remaining would probably be enough.”