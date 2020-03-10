Exclusive: Andy Couzens offers assessment of Patrick Bamford’s passion for Leeds United

Andy Couzens has stressed that Patrick Bamford has caught the Leeds United bug and also shared his delight at watching Marcelo Bielsa’s man end a goal drought at a crucial stage of the season.

Leeds has been a hard place for Bamford to settle since he signed for the club in the summer of 2018, with the striker’s injury issues plaguing his involvement last season under Bielsa.

This season he’s been the focal point of Bielsa’s attack and has started 35 of the 37 fixtures Leeds have played in the Championship. The 26-year-old has returned 13 goals in that space of time, but has been ‘streaky’ with his form.

Bamford went 10 games without scoring a single goal between August and November, despite hitting four in the opening month of the season, whilst recently, he’s gone eight fixtures without finding the back of the net.

That changed on Saturday, however, with Bamford doubling Leeds’ lead against Huddersfield Town to set Bielsa’s side up for a 2-0 victory.

This week, Football League World exclusively caught up with former Leeds man Andy Couzens, who shared his delight at Bamford getting back amongst the goals.

“I was delighted for him on Saturday to get the goal, you could see how much it meant to him,” Couzens stated.

Barren runs in-front of goal have often led to criticism from the Leeds fans this season, which has caused some friction between Bamford and those on the terraces.

After netting a brace in the victory over Millwall in January, Bamford cupped his ears towards the Leeds fans in the Kop, whilst there were other occasions where similar happened last season.

Despite that needle, Couzens believes that Bamford is loving life at Elland Road and has caught the bug at Leeds United.

“I think he’s in it for the long-haul, he’s caught the bug at Leeds United that a lot of us do,” Couzens continued. “You can see it has got under his skin: the badge, the celebrations.”

The win over Huddersfield, combined with Fulham and West Brom dropping more points, saw Leeds climb back to the top of the Championship table, with a seven-point cushion now between Bielsa’s side and third.

Couzens believes that if Bamford can catch one of his runs of form, his goals could make the difference in the race for the Premier League.

He concluded: “If he can score another five or six goals between now and the end of the season, it should be enough to get the side up.

“Let’s see if he can do it, he’s a streaky player so let’s hope.”