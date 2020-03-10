Andy Couzens has stressed how Leeds United still missed Kalvin Phillips at the weekend, despite the improved performance of Ben White in holding midfield in the victory over Huddersfield Town.

Leeds were 2-0 winners in the West Yorkshire Derby, with goals from Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford settling the contest.

Yet, there was plenty of hope for Huddersfield pre-match, especially when team news emerged and showed that Phillips would be missing with the same complaint in his leg that had ruled him out of the meeting with Middlesbrough last month.

Ayling soon rocked that hope after three minutes with a thunderous volley, with Bamford putting the tie to bed with a close-range finish on 51 minutes.

With White in holding midfield and Gaetano Berardi at centre-back, the absence of Phillips hadn’t hindered Bielsa’s side, but it was the view of former Leeds man Andy Couzens that he was still missed.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World this week, Couzens said: “I think we still missed Kalvin Phillips, who brings a presence and a calm to the position.

“We are a lot better with him in there and it obviously allows White to step back into defence and tighten us up.”

On the whole, White contributed to an impressive Leeds defensive effort, with Marcelo Bielsa telling the press post-match that a run of games in that midfield position would see him perform to the standard he does at centre-back.

“These positions are close to each other and one player in either position can play in both during the play,” Bielsa explained.

“I think if he plays 10 or 15 matches in this position he would have impact in the same way he does as a centre-back.”

In White, Bielsa sees a player that can adapt to the midfield position, but also one that needs a run of games to reach his true level in that role.

For Couzens, who had to make similar adaptations during his career, he noted one key difference when featuring as a ball-playing centre-back and a holding midfielder.

“It’s very difficult to step,” Couzens continued. “I’ve done it myself in the past, playing in the centre of defence and pushing into midfield.

“It is the little things like how you receive the ball from the side, which make it harder.”

The experiment of White in midfield is very much a stop-gap at the moment as Phillips looks to free himself of this leg injury that’s impacting a straight run in the side.

Nevertheless, Bielsa is expecting him to return on Sunday, as Leeds take on Cardiff City.