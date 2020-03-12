Exclusive: Andy Couzens calls for Leeds United to address player’s uncertain future

Andy Couzens believes that Leeds United should be looking to hand Gaetano Berardi a new contract, noting that the defender’s versatility makes him a vital player for Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds have made a big deal of tying down current first-team players for the long-term, with Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling, Mateusz Klich and Kalvin Phillips just a few names to agree new deals at Elland Road this season.

However, one senior player who has watched his contract tick away without an extension is Berardi, who remains the only member of Bielsa’s squad that’s out of contract in the summer.

This week, Football League World exclusively caught up with Andy Couzens, with the former Leeds man telling us that he would offer Berardi an extension on his current contract.

“I would be looking to tie him down to a new deal,” Couzens explained to FLW.

“He’s a squad player and might get more games elsewhere in the Championship or somewhere else in the world, but he offers so much versatility across the defence, which means he fits the criteria; right-back, left-back centre-back.

“Additionally, he seems like a popular figure within the group.”

Berardi has only made 11 starts in the Championship so far this season, but he’s proved his importance in recent weeks, with two starts in the last three fixtures.

Kalvin Phillips’ injuries have meant Bielsa has been forced to shuffle his pack, with Ben White stepping into midfield and allowing Berardi to slot into the defence. The 31-year-old helped Leeds to clean sheets in the wins over Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town, propelling Bielsa’s side back to the top of the Championship table in the process.

And, the lack of goals Leeds concede with Berardi in the team is something that Couzens was keen to point out.

He continued: “The record with him in the team is good too.

“I think at time last season when he played we were conceding fewer goals than when Pontus Jansson played.”

Jansson, of course, played the bulk of last season at centre-back alongside Liam Cooper, but Berardi’s record in the heart of defence was also good in the 15 appearances he made.

Bielsa’s side conceded only 13 times in the games Berardi featured in, although four of those came in the second-leg of the play-off defeat to Derby County; the Swiss defender was dismissed shortly before Jack Marriott’s winning goal.

That red card was a costly one and led to a lot of fans losing faith in Berardi, but Couzens signed off by talking up how much he feels the club he joined in 2014 means to the Swiss defender.

“He’s another that’s caught the bug at Leeds United,” he concluded.