Exclusive: Andy Couzens breaks down the hurdles facing Leeds United & Fulham, alongside West Brom promotion prediction

Andy Couzens has been looking at the three-way automatic promotion battle developing between Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham in the Sky Bet Championship.

Leeds currently sit in the driving seat in terms of promotion, with West Brom a single point behind them in second and Fulham a further six adrift in third.

Despite a healthy advantage over third-place, Leeds host Fulham in a crunch clash at Elland Road next Wednesday, with that fixture potentially a deciding factor in the automatic promotion race.

For Leeds, it is the last time they will face any of the current top-six, but for the Cottagers it is a different story, with a meeting with Brentford to come before then. Additionally, Scott Parker’s side will face Nottingham Forest and West Bromwich Albion in April.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World this week, Couzens stressed that Leeds have the easier run-in, with Fulham’s fixtures against those in-and-around them very hard.

“We’ve got a decent run-in,” Couzens told FLW. “It isn’t easy, but it is decent.

“Fulham have got some very hard fixtures: Brentford this Friday, then Leeds. I think in total they’ve still got to play four of the top-six.”

All eyes in the promotion race will be on Fulham’s meeting with Brentford on Friday night, but Leeds will be preparing for a tough trip to Wales on Sunday, with Cardiff City waiting for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Couzens continued: “The game on Friday is massive and Leeds will have eyes on that, but it’s a tough fixture for them down at Cardiff on Sunday.

“I’d take four points from these next two games; go to Cardiff and get a result and then beating Fulham at Elland Road would lay down a real marker.”

West Brom currently separate Leeds and Fulham in the Championship table, but Slaven Bilic’s side have been faltering in recent weeks and dropped points against Swansea City on the weekend gone by.

However, to Couzens, they are the best side Leeds have seen this season at Elland Road, with the former Whites man suggesting if you finish ahead of the Baggies, you’ll likely be promoted.

He concluded: “For me, West Brom are the best team that have visited Elland Road this season and they’ll come strong.

“If you finish ahead of them, you’ll be promoted this season.”