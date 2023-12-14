Highlights Bristol City captain Andi Weimann believes in their potential and still aims to reach the play-offs despite their slow start under new boss Liam Manning.

Bristol City captain Andi Weimann is defiant that reaching the Championship play-offs remains the aim for the Robins despite a slow start under new boss Liam Manning, he has revealed in an exclusive interview with Football League World.

City's 2-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night means they have now won just one of six games since Manning was appointed as Nigel Pearson's replacement in November.

Patience is needed and there have been positive signs under the new boss but that result has seen them drop into the bottom half of the table.

They're now closer to the relegation zone (six points) than they are the play-offs (seven points) but it seems there is still plenty of optimism in the City dressing room.

Andi Weimann: "I believe in what we've got"

In an exclusive interview with Football League World ahead of the defeat to Blackburn, Weimann reflected on the 2023/24 campaign so far.

He said: “It’s been quite a mixed start to the season this season. We’ve had some good moments, but also some not so good moments and if you look at the Championship table, it sums up how the league is at the minute. We lost against Norwich City, but if we’d won, we would have been two points outside the play-off places.

“It’s been a mixed season so far, but we’re in a decent position to hopefully have a good second half of the season.”

The Robins skipper was defiant that despite their recent struggles, reaching the play-offs remained their goal this term.

He said: "You’re always wanting to fight and aim to be as high as possible in the Championship, to try and get into those play-off places, especially wanting to have something to play for towards the end of the season, so nothing has changed from our originals aims to now.

"I believe in what we’ve got, and we want to be as high as possible, and I don’t believe we’re far away from that, so hopefully we can challenge at the right end of the league and try to get close to those play-off spots.”

Bristol City's upcoming fixtures

The Robins are back at Ashton Gate on Saturday for the visit of sixth-place Sunderland, who are high in confidence after back-to-back victories against West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United under caretaker boss Mike Dodds.

They host seventh-place Hull City on Friday 22nd December and are on the road on Boxing Day, travelling to Vicarage Road to take on Watford, who are 12th.

Manning's side are away against 16th-place Birmingham City on Friday 29th December and then host struggling Millwall in Bs3 on New Year's Day.