Former Sunderland striker Ally McCoist believes that the next Black Cats’ boss is taking on a ‘massive’ job, and has stated that Tony Mowbray should have been given more time at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland AFC manager latest

It has been a disappointing campaign for the Wearside outfit, as they currently sit 12th in the Championship, but, realistically, they have no chance of recording another top six finish, which had been the aim.

Championship Table (As it stands March 28th) Team P GD Pts 9 Preston North End 37 -5 56 10 Middlesbrough 38 1 54 11 Cardiff City 38 -8 53 12 Sunderland 38 3 48 13 Watford 38 2 48 14 Bristol City 38 -3 47 15 Swansea City 38 -10 46 16 Millwall 38 -14 43

Mowbray was dismissed back in December when Sunderland trailed the top six by just three points, and it’s fair to say the appointment of Michael Beale as his successor didn’t work out at all.

The ex-Rangers chief lasted just two months in the role, with Mike Dodds now in charge on an interim basis for the remainder of the season.

Ally McCoist speaks out on Sunderland managerial situation

Naturally, Sunderland fans are very disappointed with how this campaign has played out, with owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman coming in for criticism for both the managerial decisions and the transfer business in January.

And, speaking to Football League World, former Black Cats striker McCoist shared his thoughts on the situation, as he questioned why Mowbray wasn’t given more time, as well as outlining just how attractive the Sunderland job is.

“It was a disappointment to see Tony Mowbray go, I’ve got to say," McCoist told FLW.

"I’m a big fan of Tony, and I thought the job he was doing was more than acceptable. He got them to the play-offs, and they did okay, but they were beaten by a very, very good Luton team who have had a great season so far in the Premier League.

“So I was a little bit surprised and disappointed that Mowbray didn’t get the chance to continue his work.

“I don’t have anybody specifically I would like to see get the job, but it’s a club I would love to see get back to the top flight, I really, really would.

"I love going to the North East, and Newcastle are flying, in terms of the club and the stature of the club, and the direction they’re heading, so I can’t help but feel a bit of sadness for Sunderland.

“Whoever gets the job, it’s a massive job. I was working on the Newcastle game in the FA Cup, and I tell you right now, that is the best atmosphere, outside of a Rangers vs Celtic game, I’ve seen for a long, long time.

"So, whoever gets the job, I just wish them every success in the world.”

Sunderland’s summer plans

It’s shaping up to be a huge summer for Sunderland, as they need to appoint a new head coach, and it will be very interesting to see who they do bring in, because, as McCoist says, it is a massive job.

As well as that, the window is going to be crucial, as the past few months has shown there are certain areas in the squad that need addressing, notably a striker. Yet, there are fears that Jack Clarke will leave, so he will need to be replaced as well.

Ultimately, there’s a lot of work ahead for the club, and there’s pressure on the key figures at the top to make sure they get things right if Sunderland are to progress.