AFC Wimbledon have rejected an offer from Peterborough United for 21-year-old forward Ali Al-Hamadi, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

Al-Hamadi started for the Dons as they pushed Chelsea close in their Carabao Cup second round tie at Stamford Bridge last night but his future remains in doubt ahead of tomorrow evening's transfer deadline.

Ali Al-Hamadi transfer latest

In April, FLW revealed that a host of EFL clubs were keeping tabs on the Iraqi forward given his hot form in the second half of 2022/23 when he bagged 10 goals in 19 League Two games.

Brentford, Brighton, Burnley, Coventry City, Ipswich Town, Middlesbrough, and Sheffield Wednesday were among the teams that scouted Al-Hamadi but it was Barnsley that made a move earlier this summer.

The Tykes saw their offer for the Dons frontman rejected and now one of their League One rivals has tried their luck.

Sources have exclusively informed FLW that Wimbledon have turned down a bid from Peterborough for the 21-year-old.

FLW understands that the Iraq international is being monitored by multiple Championship and League One clubs, including Barnsley after their offer was batted back earlier this month.

When is Ali Al-Hamadi out of contract at Wimbledon?

Al-Hamadi signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Dons when he signed from Wycombe Wanderers in January.

That means he is under contract at Plough Lane until the summer of 2025 so the League Two club are in a fairly strong negotiating position and able to stand firm concerning his future.

They clearly feel he's a player with a big future but a vital part of their side this term as well so you can completely understand why they would do all they can to keep hold of him – with his value protected by the time left on his current deal.

What has Johnnie Jackson said about Ali Al-Hamadi's future?

Speaking to South London Press after Barnsley's bid earlier in August, Jackson made it clear that he wanted to keep hold of the 21-year-old.

He said: "Ali is our player.

“You can see by his performance today that he is completely committed to Wimbledon.

“We have no interest [in letting Ali go].

“He’s a big part of what we’re doing here. He’s a massive part of our future and season.

“If that was a player looking for an out, I don’t think they would put in the type of performance they did today.

“There are no issues at all with him. He’s here and he’s happy being here.”

Asked whether Wimbledon would be able to keep hold of him, Jackson replied: “We believe so.

“Football is football. If a Saudi team come in with £10m, it’s not going to be down to me.

“From my end and from what I am being told by the club, there is no appetite to sell Ali whatsoever.

“We don’t need to because of the position we have put ourselves in with previous sales.”

Would Ali Al-Hamadi be a good signing for Peterborough United?

Al-Hamadi certainly fits the bill of the sort of players Peterborough like to invest in.

Over and over again, Posh have looked to the clubs below them in the pyramid for talent that they can buy fairly cheaply, continue to develop, and then sell for a profit.

Al-Hamadi has the potential to be the next in line to produce big numbers at the Weston Homes Stadium but it seems prising him away from the Dons won't be easy.