Exclusive: AFC Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest, Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers make contact with Tottenham over January agreement

AFC Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest, Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers have been in contact with Tottenham over Dilan Markanday, who could be set for a January loan, sources have explained to Football League World.

Markanday has been excelling for Spurs in the Premier League 2 this season, scoring 10 goals and registering four assists in only 11 appearances. He’s earned a senior debut in the Europa Conference League, stepping off the bench in a 1-0 defeat to Vitesse prior to Antonio Conte’s appointment.

Sources have explained to Football League World that Tottenham could now be ready to send the 20-year-old out on loan in the January transfer window to further boost his development.

There are a number of Championship clubs interested, having already made contact with their Premier League counterparts.

It’s been explained to Football League World that Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and Stoke are amongst those clubs, whilst Blackburn have also touched base with Tottenham over the winger.

The latter recently lost Ian Poveda to what looks like a season-ending leg injury and will be eyeing reinforcements on the flanks in the winter window.