Highlights Southampton's shaky start to the Championship season made them stronger, as manager Russell Martin stuck to his principles.

The four-game losing run put pressure on the new manager, but Southampton kept faith in him and have been greatly rewarded.

Adam Armstrong's red-hot form has been a key factor in Southampton's upturn in fortunes, and they are taking each game one at a time.

Southampton's shaky start to the Championship season made the Saints stronger because Russell Martin "stuck to his principles", Adam Armstrong has told Football League World in an exclusive interview.

The South Coast club were relegated from the Premier League last term and appointed Martin in the summer to lead their 2023/24 promotion charge but there were some early teething issues due to the possession-heavy, expansive style that the new boss introduced.

Southampton won three of their first four Championship games but then endured a four-game losing run, which saw pressure piled on the new manager.

They kept faith in the 38-year-old coach and have been greatly rewarded. Martin's side have gone on a 21-game unbeaten run, which has seen them cut the gap in the promotion race and reach the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Saturday's 3-1 win over Swansea City leaves them second in the table - with Ipswich Town and Leicester City set to face off tonight at the King Power Stadium.

Early-season struggles "made us stronger"

Speaking exclusively to FLW, Armstrong has revealed that the dressing room never lost faith in their manager and suggested that Martin's commitment to his principles meant the early rocky patch helped them get stronger.

“It was always good [the feeling in the dressing room]," he said. "The period where we went four games winless, it made us better and stronger because the gaffer stuck to his principles and stuck to the way that we wanted to play, nothing had changed.

"It was just about getting together as a group, to see if we could come out the other end of it and we’ve certainly done that."

Armstrong's red-hot form in front of goal has been a key factor in Southampton's upturn in fortunes. No Championship player has contributed to more goals this season than the 26-year-old, who has 14 goals and 11 assists in 28 games and is certainly enjoying life back in the second tier.

“It’s been good [life in the Championship]," he said. "Obviously, it was never nice to be relegated and we had to get the squad together with new staff and manager, but I think everything has been spot on. We’re doing well in the league now and we have to keep that up.”

Up next for Southampton

The next test for the Saints' unbeaten run will come at Vicarage Road on Sunday as they face Championship rivals Watford in the FA Cup fourth round.

Vital to their success in recent games, according to Armstrong, has been taking things one match at a time.

He explained: “It's one of those things that we’re taking it game by game, but behind the scenes we’re working very hard to make sure that we’re proving it on a Saturday, to the fans and everyone watching that, it’s working and paying off.”

After Watford, they face relegation strugglers Rotherham United (03/02) and Huddersfield Town (10/02).