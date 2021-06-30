Exclusive: Aberdeen man poised to finalise move to Crewe Alexandra

Crewe Alexandra are expected to complete the signing of Tommie Hoban from Aberdeen on a free transfer, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

The defender initially joined the Scottish Premiership side in 2018 on loan and he was back at Pittodrie permanently last season, where he featured in 37 games for the side as they finished fourth.

However, with Stephen Glass now in charge, changes have been made and the former Watford man was told he could leave when his contract expires this summer.

And, Hoban will be returning to England, after FLW were told that he will be linking up with League One Crewe.

With the 27-year-old having played in the Championship with Watford and Blackburn over the years, along with his experience in the Scottish top-flight, that means the deal will be something of a coup for David Artell, who will be looking to strengthen his squad after a mid-table finish in the previous campaign.

