Exclusive: 56-year-old set for Wigan Athletic role after rejecting offer from EFL outfit

Rob Kelly is set to join Leam Richardson at Wigan Athletic after turning down the manager’s job at Barrow, a source has exclusively told Football League World.

The 56-year-old took temporary charge of the League Two outfit earlier this year, and he was successful in ensuring they didn’t drop down to the National League.

Therefore, he was offered the job on a permanent basis, but Barrow confirmed that Kelly had turned down the opportunity. And, FLW can reveal that’s because he is set to join the Latics, becoming the assistant to Richardson.

Wigan are set for another season in League One after securing their safety towards the end of a dramatic campaign. However, fans will hope for a brighter future moving forward, with the ownership situation now sorted.

Bringing in someone with Kelly’s experience will be a major coup to the 41-year-old rookie boss, as he has managed Leicester previously, as well as holding coaching roles with Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday among others.