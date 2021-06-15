Exclusive: 55-year-old emerges as contender to replace Scott Parker at Fulham

Fulham could turn to Javier Pereira as they face up to losing manager, Scott Parker, a source has exclusively revealed to Football League World.

On the back of relegation from the Premier League, Fulham are looking set to lose Parker. A report from The Telegraph this morning confirmed he was likely to be on the way out of Craven Cottage, with Bournemouth his suggested destination as he searches for a fresh start.

A source has since revealed to Football League World that the Cottagers are considering Pereira as an option to come in and replace Parker, with the club searching for a quick appointment.

The 55-year-old is the current manager of Henan Jianye, but he has a previous connection with Fulham having served as Slavisa Jokanovic’s assistant between 2015 and 2018, whilst also taking on the role of Assistant Director of Football Operations back in the winter of 2020.

During that time, Pereira helped support Jokanovic deliver a promotion via the Championship play-offs, with Tom Cairney’s winning goal at Wembley securing victory for Fulham in the 2017/18 final.

Pereira also worked with Jokanovic at Watford prior to moving to West London, but has since taken on the job with Henan Jianye in the Chinese Super League.

His most previous role with Fulham, as Assistant Director of Football Operations, saw him work closely with Tony Khan. He’s now under consideration for the top job at Craven Cottage, as the club look to react quickly to Parker’s pending departure.