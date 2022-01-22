Exclusive: 50-year-old set to take on key Gillingham appointment

Gillingham are set to appoint Andy Woodman as their new manager, Football League World understands.

The Gills are currently looking for a new manager, following the departure of Steve Evans earlier this month in the wake of the club’s poor run of form.

Having failed to win any of their last 14 games across all competitions, Gillingham currently sit second from bottom of the League One table, nine points adrift of safety.

With the Gills searching for a new manager, Woodman’s current club, National League side Bromley, announced on Tuesday that they had given the 50-year-old permission to speak to Gillingham about their managerial vacancy.

Sources have now told Football League World that after holding those discussions, Woodman is set to take over the role as manager at Gillingham.

A former goalkeeper with the likes of Northampton, Brentford and Oxford, Woodman previously guided Whitehawk to safety in National League South, after taking over in February 2017, leaving at the end of that season.

Woodman took over as Bromley manager in March 2021, leaving his position as Arsenal goalkeeping coach to take on the role, and took the club to the National League play-offs that season.

The 50-year-old is now set to leave Bromley with the club sixth in the National League table, six points adrift of league leaders Halifax.

Gillingham are back in action on Saturday afternoon, when they make the trip to the DW Stadium to face automatic promotion hopefuls Wigan Athletic.