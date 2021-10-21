Exclusive: 49-y/o’s stance over Carlisle United managerial vacancy revealed

John McGreal is unlikely to be the new Carlisle United manager after he ruled himself out of the running for the job, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

The 49-year-old is currently without a role in football following a short stint with Swindon Town in the summer, where McGreal actually left without managing a game due to issues with the ownership.

Prior to that, he was in charge for Colchester United over a four-year period, so he knows all about the EFL.

Therefore, many saw him as the ideal fit for the Cumbrians and McGreal has been the favourite for the vacancy with the bookmakers following Chris Beech’s departure earlier this month.

However, FLW have been told that the former Tranmere player is not going to take the job.

Whoever is appointed will have a big task on their hands as Carlisle are currently in the relegation zone in the fourth tier after winning just two of their first 13 games of the campaign.

They are back in action this weekend against fellow strugglers Oldham Athletic.