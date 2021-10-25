Exclusive: 47-year-old on Cardiff City shortlist as search for Mick McCarthy successor underway

Cardiff City have identified Rob Page as a potential successor for Mick McCarthy, Football League World understands.

McCarthy lost the Cardiff job over the weekend following a defeat to Middlesbrough, which was the Bluebirds’ eighth in a row. That run has left them 21st in the Championship table, two points above the relegation zone.

The search for who replaces McCarthy is now underway.

Football League World understand that Page is someone that is on Cardiff’s radar and the club are keen to speak to him.

Page is currently serving as Wales’ caretaker manager and led them into Euro 2020 during the summer in the absence of Ryan Giggs. Right now, he’s managing their World Cup qualifying campaign ahead of Qatar 2020.

It’s understood that Page has a strong relationship with a number of the current Cardiff crop of players. Rubin Colwill is someone Football League World understand has a strong relationship with the 47-year-old.

Page has previously managed Port Vale and Northampton Town in the EFL, before moving into the Wales set-up.

Cardiff are next in action on Saturday when they travel to Stoke City in the Championship.

