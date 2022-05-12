Exclusive: 41-year-old on shortlist for AFC Wimbledon manager’s job

Former Crewe Alexandra manager David Artell is on AFC Wimbledon’s shortlist to become their new boss and initial talks have already taken place, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

The Dons are looking for a new individual to lead them forward following the news that interim boss Mark Bowen was to depart and take a role at a club further up the English footballing pyramid – thought to be his former club Reading.

They are now eyeing up Artell as they seek a new face in the dugout for the 2022-23 season in League Two.

Artell spent over five years as the manager of Crewe, consolidating them in the fourth tier after a relegation scare upon his appointment and in the 2019-20 campaign, the ex-Gibraltar international guided the Railwaymen to promotion into League One.

Crewe finished 12th in League One upon their return to the third tier, but after seeing key players sold last summer, Artell was unable to build on 2021’s finish and the Cheshire-based side were eventually relegated back to League Two with four games to spare.

Artell was sacked by Alexandra following that, but that has seemingly not fazed Wimbledon, who are eyeing the former defender up for their vacancy.