Wigan Athletic currently find themselves in the bottom half of League One, but would be in the play-off chasing pack if it wasn't for the financial mismanagement of previous owner Abdulrahman Al-Jasmi.

The Latics have won four out of their last six League One fixtures, with the impressive run of form seeing the 'Tics overturn high-flyers Oxford United and Peterborough at the DW Stadium.

The aim given to head coach Shaun Maloney by new owner Mike Danson at the beginning of the season was to maintain Wigan's League One status.

And Athletic look set to pass that test with flying colours, with that vastly down to the contributions of graduates from the club's category two academy, many of whom are first-team players these days.

International call-ups

Goalkeeper Sam Tickle has been particularly impressive for the Latics and on Friday morning he was named in Lee Carsley's England men's under 21-squad for the second time this campaign.

Tickle has helped the 'Tics keep four clean sheets so far this campaign.

The 21-year-old may have gained many admirers this season for his impressive shot-stopping efforts, but he is one of many of Wigan's successful academy graduates.

It is easy to forget that Latics' academy was once home to Joe Gelhardt, Alfie Devine and Jensen Weir before they were all sold off cheaply in an effort to keep the club afloat during the administration period of 2020-21.

Another impressive youth player in Wigan's first team is Charlie Hughes.

Hughes was called up to the England Men's Euro Elite League squad, formerly known as the under 20s on Friday.

This means the centre-half could take part in fixtures against Italy and Germany on November 16th and 20th respectively.

Once of the Liverpool academy, Hughes was thrown into the deep-end last season when an injury to Jason Kerr saw the youngster making his first team debut amid a relegation battle.

Although Latics were subject to a miserable campaign in which they suffered an immediate return to League One, largely due to poor ownership decisions, Hughes was a beacon in the team.

This season, Hughes' impressive defensive displays have continued and the prodigy has also added a goal threat to his repertoire.

In 15 League One appearances, the 20-year-old has scored twice, and also provided one assist.

Latics starlet Thelo Aasgaard was called up once more by the Norway under-21s, however a serious injury has prevented him from joining up with the squad.

Baba Adeeko has impressed in Wigan colours this season and has been called up for the Ireland under-21s once more after receiving his first international under-21 cap in September.

The future looks bright for Latics who are reaping the rewards of putting faith in their academy.

Former academy boss Gregor Rioch was appointed as Wigan Athletic's sporting director back in August as Danson and Maloney are keen to make the academy central to the day-to-day running of the football club.

Latics have been through tough times in recent years but a brighter future is being shaped by the club's academy.

The play-offs may be beyond the Tics' reach this season due to the eight point handicap but this season's performances bode well for the future and could hint at a future promotion push.