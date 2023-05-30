Ipswich Town are expected to have a "big kitty" to spend in the summer transfer window ahead of their return to the Championship, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Tractor Boys won promotion back to the second tier after four years away in 2022/23 by finishing second in League One - with Plymouth Argyle pipping them to the title on the final day.

Their success came in Kieran McKenna's first full season as Ipswich boss, with the former Manchester United coach having first taken charge in December 2021.

Kieran McKenna is looking to strengthen his frontline ahead of Ipswich's return to the Championship.

Ipswich Town summer transfer plans

Nixon has provided an exciting update on Ipswich's summer transfer plans.

The transfer window opens on the 14th of June and the Tractor Boys are expected to have "a big kitty" to spend when it does.

That comes as no real surprise given how busy they have been in the past few windows and that they're preparing to make the step up to the Championship.

How will Ipswich Town get on in the Championship?

If Nixon is right and Ipswich have "a big kitty" to spend this summer then they could be a team to watch in what is looking like a very competitive field in the Championship next term.

They've not been shy in the transfer market since the takeover in 2021 so it seems McKenna is likely to be backed significantly again as the club prepare for the second tier.

They're already among the bookies' early favourites and will be eyeing Sunderland's impressive first season back in the Championship as an example to follow.

Ipswich were a stronger side in League One this term than the Black Cats were when they won promotion via the play-offs but the North East club did some fantastic business last summer - something that the Portman Road outfit will no doubt be keen to emulate.

CEO Mark Ashton has promised that 2023/24 will be a season of "progression" for the Tractor Boys but that their spending will be done sustainably.

He told EADT: "We’ve bought well, we’ve brought young players in with value – the likes of Leif Davis, Nathan Broadhead, Harry Clarke, Conor Chaplin who scored 29 goals last season.

"All young, hungry players with real value and, whilst we’ve spent money on those players, what people forget is that we’ve also traded players out in the background.

"If you look at our net cash outflow for a three-year period – say last year, this year and next year – and all the players we’ve bought in, all the players we’ve sold, we’re literally net zero.

"We’ll more or less break even on player trading. So, while people see what you buy, they don’t tend to see sometimes what you’re selling in the background.

"We have a model and we’ll stick to the model. I expect us to attack the Championship well and continue to buy good players that give Kieran McKenna the best opportunity to be competitive."