‘Exciting times’, ‘What we need’ – These Swansea City fans are delighted as managerial decision shared

Swansea City have appointed Russell Martin as their new head coach ahead of the Championship season.

Steve Cooper’s departure from the club last month left the Swans in a difficult position with the new campaign nearly upon us, but, after plenty of speculation, confirmation of Martin’s arrival came this evening.

The 35-year-old joined from MK Dons after the Welsh outfit agreed to pay the release clause in his contract and he signed a three-year deal at the Liberty Stadium.

Even though the former Norwich defender is relatively inexperienced as a coach, it’s fair to say that his arrival has gone down very well with the support because of the attacking brand of football that he demands from his team.

Some fans had criticised Cooper for not playing the style that Swansea had been known for, but that’s unlikely to be an issue moving forward.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


