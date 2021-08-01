‘Exciting times’, ‘What we need’ – These Swansea City fans are delighted as managerial decision shared

Swansea City have appointed Russell Martin as their new head coach ahead of the Championship season.

Swansea City is delighted to confirm the appointment of Russell Martin as the club’s new head coach. ⚪️ #CroesoRussell ⚫️ 👉 https://t.co/4BjHhqwKHb pic.twitter.com/S7PVFa1sn0 — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) August 1, 2021

Steve Cooper’s departure from the club last month left the Swans in a difficult position with the new campaign nearly upon us, but, after plenty of speculation, confirmation of Martin’s arrival came this evening.

The 35-year-old joined from MK Dons after the Welsh outfit agreed to pay the release clause in his contract and he signed a three-year deal at the Liberty Stadium.

Even though the former Norwich defender is relatively inexperienced as a coach, it’s fair to say that his arrival has gone down very well with the support because of the attacking brand of football that he demands from his team.

Some fans had criticised Cooper for not playing the style that Swansea had been known for, but that’s unlikely to be an issue moving forward.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Good appointment.. no1 choice and sounds like what we need #uppaswans https://t.co/naFYAeOp42 — Craig Edwards (@CraigEdwards3) August 1, 2021

Get in 70% average possession incoming, Swansealona 2.0 https://t.co/jOcbxnCzQp — Jack (@Neostacia) August 1, 2021

Buzzing for Blackburn away even more now. New era begins 🦢 #YJB https://t.co/b0GyLhAfqN — David (@Swans_Dave) August 1, 2021

The lengthy search for a manager has finally come to an end. Exciting times might be ahead and hopefully we will see the possession football that he has built his reputation with and take us forward😁😍!!#swans #globalswans https://t.co/x2L1hmdWJk — Maltese Jacks (@JacksMaltese) August 1, 2021

Fancy getting Turned down by Eustace to then get someone even better !!! On behalf of everyone at Swansea we thank you John for turning us down !!!! 👍🏻👌🏻👌🏻 https://t.co/9sflFiQS9g — TRW 🏴󠁧🦢 (@TRW91) August 1, 2021

About flaming time. Let’s hope he gets the backing of the owners and get some reinforcements in. https://t.co/jVvJLOKRdi — Andrew Thomas (@twmscfc) August 1, 2021

Cooper did a brilliant job, but the prospect of a return to the beautiful football we had become used to is exciting and a great relief.#ItsComingHome https://t.co/GES5RoanRJ — Doey (@xDoey) August 1, 2021