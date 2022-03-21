Gary Brazil issues Nottingham Forest message following Liverpool clash

Nottingham Forest academy manager Gary Brazil has taken to Twitter to commend both the first team and the supporters for their role in taking Liverpool to the wire yesterday evening, speaking after the two side’s FA Cup clash.

In a game where both sides had chances to win, the hosts at the City Ground will perhaps be disappointed to be bowing out, with Philip Zinckernagel’s missed opportunity proving costly as Jurgen Klopp’s men went straight down the other end to put themselves 1-0 up.

This sucker blow came in the 78th minute – and wasn’t a reflection on Forest’s defence that was superb on the evening – especially Joe Worrall who was commanding throughout the tie.

Unfortunately, their efforts weren’t rewarded with a trip to Wembley despite deserved victories against the likes of Arsenal and Leicester City on this cup run, with the visitors holding on to book their place in the last four.

Still, there were a lot of positives to take from the match with numerous players shining for the hosts and this will give them real confidence going into the final month of the 2021/22 campaign as they look to secure a place in the top six.

And Brazil struck a positive tone as he reflected on the tie, giving out praise to key contributors as he took to social media.

He posted: “A taste of the Premier League today for Nottingham Forest.

“Great atmosphere, amazing vocal support, fantastic performance, we had a quality side on the back foot, so close.

“Exciting times.”

The Verdict:

The atmosphere was superb like it has been for most of the reason, so Brazil is right to commend that and the players also deserve credit for how well they have done, standing up well to multiple Premier League opponents and showing why they should be competing in the top tier.

Steve Cooper also deserves a lot of praise for turning the club around. The mood couldn’t be any lower at the time of predecessor Chris Hughton’s departure back in September after a poor start to the season.

But the Welshman managed to get results instantly and not only has he managed to get results, but he also seems to be playing a key part behind the scenes in off-field matters, demonstrated during the January window when the Reds managed to get some of their business done early and focused on permanent deals.

Brazil also needs to give himself credit because he has played a key part in the academy for several years and with the likes of Brennan Johnson, Ryan Yates and Joe Worrall all thriving, it just shows how important the youth system is to the second-tier side.

They may need to make use of their young talent for squad depth in the coming years with the club needing to remain within the EFL’s profitability and sustainability rules, so they can’t spend much on fringe players.