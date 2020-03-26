‘Exciting times ahead’ – These West Brom fans will have been left disappointed at 22-y/o’s campaign

Slaven Bilic was a busy man over the course of the summer, as he began to strengthen his squad upon his arrival at West Bromwich Albion.

After missing out on promotion under Darren Moore and Jimmy Shan last term, Bilic’s task was simple – to take the Baggies up and make a timely return to the Premier League.

With Dwight Gayle and Jay Rodriguez both leaving the Hawthorns, Bilic would have known that he had to strengthen in attack, and he certainly did so.

The likes of Kenneth Zohore, Charlie Austin and Romaine Sawyers all arrived to give Albion more of a threat going forward – all three players proven at this level.

Can you get full marks on this West Brom quiz?

1 of 14 What year did Kieran Gibbs join? 2015 2016 2017 2018

Bilic left it late to bring in Austin, on the same day where Matheus Pereira and Chris Willock also arrived. Despite Pereira becoming an influential player for the Baggies, though, Willock was the polar opposite.

Here’s how fans reacted to his arrival…

Diamond of a transfer window..

Downsized in terms of age..

Upgraded in terms of ability.

In Bilic we trust..

Exciting times ahead… — Andy Caulton (@AndyfromNewHamp) August 8, 2019

Good on him he is too good to play for benfica B and not quite there to play for benfica 1st team — Knicksgetcliques (@aussieknicksfa1) August 8, 2019

The futures bright….the futures blue and white 💙 — Paul Beech (@paulbeech100) August 8, 2019

Arriving on loan from Benfica, the 22-year-old would have been keen to make an impact back in England after being let go by Arsenal previously.

Clearly blessed with natural ability, Willock arrived at the Hawthorns hoping to get gain time, having failed to make an appearance for the Portuguese side as of yet.

What happened, though, was completely disappointing for Willock, with the former young Gunner failing to make a single appearance during his time at West Brom.

Naturally, in the end, Willock was on his way out of the Hawthorns, joining Huddersfield on Deadline Day to help steer the Terriers away from the relegation zone.

Willock has since scored one goal in seven games for Danny Cowley’s side, who currently occupy 18th spot in the Championship standings.

With the attacking midfielder unlikely to make an impact at Benfica this summer, it remains to be seen where he will be playing his football next term.

Cardiff and Swansea have been linked with the attacker, so a move to Wales could be on the cards.

Missing football!? There’s still plenty of Forest discussion going on in the Vital Forest Forum! Click here to get involved!