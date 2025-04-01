This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It has been a bitterly disappointing campaign both on and off-the-pitch for Barnsley, who have fallen some way short of competing for a top-six finish after missing out in the play-offs in each of the previous two seasons.

Barnsley headed into the 2024/25 term fresh off the back of a second successive failure to return to the Championship through the play-offs, having lost out to Bolton Wanderers across two legs last time out.

It was hoped that the appointment of former Walsall and Cheltenham Town boss Darrell Clarke would help a fresh promotion bid, but it wasn't to be. Clarke was controversially relieved of his duties in March and has been succeeded by Conor Hourihane, who rejoined the Tykes in a playing capacity only last summer before stepping into the dugout.

That sense of disappointment and frustration at how the season has panned out will no doubt be shared by Fabio Jalo. The 19-year-old forward has missed much of the campaign through a recurring shoulder injury, which has restricted him to just 11 league matches and only the one start in League One, which came in Saturday's 1-1 draw away to Wigan Athletic.

Fabio Jalo's Barnsley FC stats by season via FotMob, as of March 31 Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 12 2 0 2023/24 19 2 1 2024/25 14 0 2

Long hailed as a richly-exciting talent, Jalo was tipped to kick on and enjoy a breakout campaign after scoring two goals apiece in each of the previous two seasons, but hasn't been able to due to injury.

That, however, has not changed the feeling of excitement which remains surrounding his long-term future and potential in the game.

Big Barnsley FC claim made on "exciting talent" Fabio Jalo

FLW asked our resident Barnsley fan pundit, Andy Symcox, who he believes is his club's biggest wonderkid at this moment in time.

Although Jalo has endured a difficult season, Andy still went with the Portugal youth international, who he believes has an extremely bright future ahead.

"Regarding the often-used word 'wonderkid', I would suggest that yes there is such a player at Oakwell," Andy told FLW.

"19-year-old Fabio Jalo is an exciting prospect. We hoped that he would have a breakthrough season this current season, but unfortunately for both Jalo and ourselves, he sustained a serious shoulder injury in the final minutes of the final friendly game before the season started against Derby County.

"That has hampered his progress this season, he made a comeback but needed corrective surgery after the comeback was quickly curtailed.

"In the last couple of games, he has been back out on the pitch. The last game away to Wigan on Saturday was his first start of the season.

"He's certainly an exciting talent. A left-footed forward who is quick on the ball, tends to play wide on the right but cutting in to cross or shoot on his left, he has quick feet so can move the ball quickly when defenders try to tackle him.

"Certainly I expect big things from this young man in the next few years, hopefully in a Barnsley shirt."

Barnsley FC's Fabio Jalo has received previous transfer interest from Everton, Fulham

Although Jalo is yet to really leave his mark in the senior game, his talent and potential both seemingly remain in little doubt.

Back in 2023, it was reported by TEAMtalk that the likes of Brighton, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United and Sunderland were all interested in the highly-rated forward.