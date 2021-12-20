Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Exciting stuff’, ‘Absolutely not’ – Many West Brom fans debate as new January striker target named

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly eyeing a January move for Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow as Valerien Ismael looks to solve their striker issue, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the Championship club. 

The Baggies have been hamstrung by their lack of a consistent number nine this term; Jordan Hugill is the only out-and-out central striker in the squad and has scored just once in 19 appearances since arriving on loan from Norwich City.

Ismael has made it no secret that signing a new goalscorer will be top of the list of priorities next month and, according to The Athletic, he may be set to raid his former club Barnsley once again.

The Frenchman left Oakwell to take charge of Albion in the summer and made Tykes captain Alex Mowatt his first signing in the summer but it is Woodrow that appears to be on his radar now.

As per The Athletic, the 27-year-old is a player that the West Midlands club are considering despite only scoring four goals this term.

Woodrow, whose deal with Barnsley runs until June 2023, does have a good goalscoring record at Championship level, as his 34 goals since the start of the 2019/20 campaign show.

His physicality and large frame should suit the direct style of football that Ismael plays while he was a trusted figure during Barnsley’s run to the play-offs under the French coach last term.

Even so, it seems the striker is not a universally popular January target among The Hawthorns faithful, with many supporters taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

