‘Exciting stuff’, ‘Absolutely not’ – Many West Brom fans debate as new January striker target named

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly eyeing a January move for Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow as Valerien Ismael looks to solve their striker issue, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the Championship club.

The Baggies have been hamstrung by their lack of a consistent number nine this term; Jordan Hugill is the only out-and-out central striker in the squad and has scored just once in 19 appearances since arriving on loan from Norwich City.

Ismael has made it no secret that signing a new goalscorer will be top of the list of priorities next month and, according to The Athletic, he may be set to raid his former club Barnsley once again.

The Frenchman left Oakwell to take charge of Albion in the summer and made Tykes captain Alex Mowatt his first signing in the summer but it is Woodrow that appears to be on his radar now.

As per The Athletic, the 27-year-old is a player that the West Midlands club are considering despite only scoring four goals this term.

Woodrow, whose deal with Barnsley runs until June 2023, does have a good goalscoring record at Championship level, as his 34 goals since the start of the 2019/20 campaign show.

His physicality and large frame should suit the direct style of football that Ismael plays while he was a trusted figure during Barnsley’s run to the play-offs under the French coach last term.

Even so, it seems the striker is not a universally popular January target among The Hawthorns faithful, with many supporters taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

Oh please be true only been asking for this since VI came in, bring styles too! #wba https://t.co/Qt3C91mvHQ — cj (@CJ911219) December 19, 2021

How long have I been saying we should sign Woodrow for? This is exciting stuff. https://t.co/mSZzldLUCS — Safiya Outlines (@SafiyaOutlines) December 19, 2021

Not really. Go for Jayrod, Gayle or Keiffer Moore https://t.co/vEHDPZRhdQ — Ian Jenkins (@IJLibDem) December 19, 2021

Continue the trend of useless strikers . Consistency is the key with our recruitment department 🤦🏼‍♂️😃 — wbarenno (@wbarenno) December 19, 2021

No tell Lai to put his hand in his pocket and sign players with proven goal scoring records — Godders (@ArthurGodfrey8) December 19, 2021

Nope. Doesn’t score. Stop signing Barnsley’s rejects. — Harry (@HarryWbafc) December 19, 2021

No, not really. More average championship attackers. Pleased the scouts are doing their job — John Francis (@JohnFrancisBC) December 19, 2021

Absolutely not. Shows our ambition when linked to signings like this — Rich Gibson (@suede1980) December 19, 2021