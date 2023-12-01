Highlights Key players stepped up for Reading, securing a 5-1 win against Carlisle United.

Reading performed well at times against Carlisle United, securing a 5-1 win on Tuesday evening.

They didn't thrive throughout the 90 minutes, but key players stepped up to the plate and made a difference for the Royals.

Nelson Abbey and Tyler Bindon performed well together and at left-back, Jeriel Dorsett has been an excellent alternative to the likes of Nesta Guinness-Walker and Matty Carson who haven't been brilliant defensively this term.

In midfield, Michael Craig was a steady figure and is showing manager Ruben Selles why he should remain in the starting lineup.

And at the top end of the pitch, Harvey Knibbs thrived in a more central role, Paul Mukairu helped Dorsett on the left-hand side and Femi Azeez raised his game, with Sam Smith helping to link up play.

Smith may not have scored in midweek - but he showed strength against the Cumbrians' defenders and combined well with other attackers to ensure the home team came away with all three points from the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

But one man who outshone everyone was Lewis Wing, who proved to be a key figure for the Berkshire outfit once again.

Lewis Wing's move to Reading FC

Following the expiration of his contract at Wycombe Wanderers, it was unclear where he was going to go next.

Many people would have expected him to move up to the Championship again after registering nine goals and five assists in 44 league appearances for the Chairboys last term.

Queens Park Rangers were one team believed to be interested in securing his signature and it wouldn't have been a surprise if he had moved to Loftus Road, with his former manager Gareth Ainsworth managing the West London outfit at the time.

But he ended up signing a three-year deal with the Royals, a real coup for Selles' side considering the financial difficulties they have been in during the past year or so.

Appearing in the Royals' first three league games, he then missed the next four League One games and that didn't exactly help him in his quest to make a positive start to life in Berkshire.

But he has come alive in recent games, scoring against Portsmouth and Wycombe and registering a goal and an assist against Carlisle.

How could he save Reading FC from relegation?

Wing was everywhere in midweek, not afraid to show for the ball and showing real quality when he was in possession.

Taking real care when in possession, he was the experienced figure needed alongside Craig and has become an integral part of the Royals' lineup.

Charlie Savage has struggled to make too much of an impact during the early stages of his time at the SCL Stadium, but fellow midfielder Wing has stood up in recent games and justified why he received second-tier attention during the summer window.

League One Relegation Zone P GD Pts 21 Fleetwood Town 18 -13 16 22 Carlisle United 19 -11 15 23 Reading 18 -8 13 23 Cheltenham Town 18 -17 12

The great thing about the ex-Middlesbrough man is the fact he can change a game with a long-range strike, with his thunderbolt against Carlisle sealing the three points.

His ability to be a game-changer and a real threat in the final third is extremely valuable for a side that will probably need to secure a very high number of points between now and the end of the season considering more points deductions could be on the horizon for the Royals this term.

Not only can he change the game on his own - but he's clearly a team player too and considering he's part of a young squad - he could be a valuable figure in the dressing room.