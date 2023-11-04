Highlights Ipswich Town knocked out of EFL Cup after 3-1 loss to Fulham. Fulham dominated the game, showcasing their Premier League quality.

Elkan Baggott outperformed Axel Tuanzebe in the game, scoring a goal and showing promising signs against tough opposition.

Baggott's brief experience in the EFL Cup demonstrates his potential and suitability for Ipswich's playing style. He is a valuable squad player with the potential to become more.

After a brilliant start to their 2023/24 campaign, Ipswich Town have been knocked out of their first competition.

A 3-1 home loss to Premier League side Fulham on Wednesday night saw Kieran McKenna's side fail to make it three sides in the quarter-final of the EFL Cup, after Port Vale and Middlesbrough got through to the final eight. Those two teams will meet in the next round, which guarantees an EFL club will be in the competition's semi-final.

The Cottagers put out a fairly strong team to face last season's League One runners up, and it was reflected in the performance. Town have had control of most of their games this season, but it was Fulham who dictated the game for almost the full 90 minutes, thanks to their Premier League quality.

The newly promoted side do have some top flight experience in their side. Axel Tuanzebe, who joined Ipswich after the end of the transfer window, as a free agent, wasn't able to show his experience in the game. In fact, he was outshone by a young substitute who came off the bench and scored: Elkan Baggott.

The 21-year-old's first goal of the season may have just been a consolation, but he showed very promising signs against top quality opposition.

How Elkan Baggott outperformed Axel Tuanzebe

The Indonesian international's outing was a more brief one than he'd have likely hoped for. Half an hour was all that he was on the pitch for, but he used his time in the spotlight effectively.

The headed goal from Jack Taylor's corner is an obvious thing to point to, but there were more encouraging signs. The 21-year-old completed over 90% of his passes, something that is a key thing for a defender in McKenna's system. He also only lost possession of the ball twice, and he did his job when called upon, defensively.

Tuanzebe, on the other hand, made an error that led to a shot, and he lost possession 16 times in the game. The former Manchester United defender was naturally going to lose the ball more as he was on the pitch longer. But even comparatively, Baggott did better in this area of the game.

Why Ipswich fans should be excited by Elkan Baggott

The central defender's brief experience in the EFL should keep heads calm when it comes to how many proper minutes he will get. Baggott is yet to make his league debut for Ipswich, and has only made appearances in the EFL Cup, this season. Prior to this campaign, he's had loan moves to Gillingham and Cheltenham Town in which he had a sporadic role in the teams.

So the Indonesian international won't be coming into the first team off the back of the Fulham game, but he's shown attributes that lend themselves to how the manager wants his defenders to play. He showed himself to be comfortable on the ball, and he didn't make mistakes in possession.

If nothing else, the Blues having someone of his age as a squad player is a good option to have. But he has the potential to become more than that.