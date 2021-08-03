Portsmouth
‘Exciting signing’, ‘Quite underwhelming’ – These Portsmouth fans react to Premier League transfer agreement
Portsmouth have announced the signing of striker George Hirst on loan from Premier League side Leicester City.
Hirst joined Leicester back in the summer of 2019, but has made just two senior appearances for the Foxes to date.
The striker spent last season on loan with Rotherham United, but failed to score in 32 appearances in all competitions as the Millers suffered relegation from the Championship.
Now though, Hirst is set to get the chance to prove himself in League One next season, with it now being confirmed that the 22-year-old has joined Pompey on a season-long loan.
20 questions about some of Portsmouth's biggest ever moments - can you get 100%?
Having completed the deal, Hirst becomes Portsmouth’s third loan of the summer, while the club have also completed six permanent senior signings since the window opened.
Taking to Twitter to react to news of Hirst’s arrival, plenty of Pompey fans were keen to give their thoughts on the club’s latest recruit.
Here, we take a look at what some of those fans had to say.
Going 🆙
— Blake (Cowleys Tricky Blues) (@blakepfc) August 3, 2021
Can’t say I know much about him but an exciting signing🔵
— ben (@tew_ben) August 3, 2021
Hirst- Marquis- Gassan 😈😈😈
— Will Gershkoff (@willgershkoff) August 3, 2021
Lovely
— Michael 🏴 (@pfcmichael) August 3, 2021
Nice
— PompeyHazza🐮🇲🇦 (@PompeyHazza9) August 3, 2021
Lets gooooo
— loftus (@thiskidloftus) August 3, 2021
We take those
— Zak 🏴 (@pfczak2) August 3, 2021
i mean, gg’s but this is quite underwhelming
— Bradley (@bradleyjw97) August 3, 2021
Prolific striker… pic.twitter.com/nQHL17dZJA
— Matthew Bristow (@MattyB6) August 3, 2021