‘Exciting signing’, ‘Quite underwhelming’ – These Portsmouth fans react to Premier League transfer agreement

Portsmouth have announced the signing of striker George Hirst on loan from Premier League side Leicester City.

Hirst joined Leicester back in the summer of 2019, but has made just two senior appearances for the Foxes to date.

The striker spent last season on loan with Rotherham United, but failed to score in 32 appearances in all competitions as the Millers suffered relegation from the Championship.

Now though, Hirst is set to get the chance to prove himself in League One next season, with it now being confirmed that the 22-year-old has joined Pompey on a season-long loan.

Having completed the deal, Hirst becomes Portsmouth’s third loan of the summer, while the club have also completed six permanent senior signings since the window opened.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of Hirst’s arrival, plenty of Pompey fans were keen to give their thoughts on the club’s latest recruit.

Here, we take a look at what some of those fans had to say.

Can’t say I know much about him but an exciting signing🔵 — ben (@tew_ben) August 3, 2021

Hirst- Marquis- Gassan 😈😈😈 — Will Gershkoff (@willgershkoff) August 3, 2021

i mean, gg’s but this is quite underwhelming — Bradley (@bradleyjw97) August 3, 2021