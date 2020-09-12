Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Exciting signing’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to latest transfer arrival

Published

2 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Paris Saint-Germain defender Loic Mbe Soh, the club have confirmed via their official website.

Forest have been heavily linked with the signing of Mbe Soh for quite some time, as Sabri Lamouchi continues to strengthen his squad ahead of the beginning of the Championship campaign.

Mbe Soh made three first-team appearances for PSG during his time at the Parc des Princes, and he helped them lift the International Super Cup in 2019.

The 19-year-old failed to agree fresh terms on a contract extension until 2024, though, and PSG have now let the centre-half leave the club to join Forest.

Forest have completed the signing of Mbe Soh for an undisclosed fee, and the defender is undoubtedly one to look out for the future, given his age and potential.

Forest have already strengthened their defence with the signing of Tyler Blackett this summer, but Mbe Soh is another exciting, much-needed addition.

With Michael Dawson ageing and Yohan Benalouane and Michael Hefele out of favour, defensive reinforcements were needed for the long run.

Here, then, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to their latest arrival…


