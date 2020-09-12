‘Exciting signing’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to latest transfer arrival

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Paris Saint-Germain defender Loic Mbe Soh, the club have confirmed via their official website.

Forest have been heavily linked with the signing of Mbe Soh for quite some time, as Sabri Lamouchi continues to strengthen his squad ahead of the beginning of the Championship campaign.

Mbe Soh made three first-team appearances for PSG during his time at the Parc des Princes, and he helped them lift the International Super Cup in 2019.

Quiz: 6 of these Nottingham Forest facts are false – Can you identify them?

1 of 12 Lewis Grabban signed for Forest from Aston Villa True False

The 19-year-old failed to agree fresh terms on a contract extension until 2024, though, and PSG have now let the centre-half leave the club to join Forest.

Forest have completed the signing of Mbe Soh for an undisclosed fee, and the defender is undoubtedly one to look out for the future, given his age and potential.

Forest have already strengthened their defence with the signing of Tyler Blackett this summer, but Mbe Soh is another exciting, much-needed addition.

With Michael Dawson ageing and Yohan Benalouane and Michael Hefele out of favour, defensive reinforcements were needed for the long run.

Here, then, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to their latest arrival…

Great signing. Come on you reds!!! — nffcnorth (@nffcnorth) September 11, 2020

Still can't believe we've managed to pull this one off (since Tuesday lunchtime, when I first heard of him) 🥳 — Tom H (@TomFromNottm) September 11, 2020

Welcome Loïc. It will interesting to see if Worrall starts tomorrow! Because with such a stellar signing coming in I don’t believe he has come to sit on the #nffc bench! I think Burnley will come in for Joe. — John #Be nice to our world (@CezJPForest) September 11, 2020

Welcome Loic. High hopes for him… we now have 7 centre halves, priority surely is getting rid of some. — Winoian (@winoian) September 11, 2020

Priority must be signing an 8th. Ok, they have been trying to get rid of Hef and the lad from Leicester, but contracts stopping them — DoubleUp (@BloggOdds) September 11, 2020

Exciting signing. 🔴⚪️💯🔥 — Forest FanBase (@ForestFanBase) September 11, 2020