Exciting prospect ‘very close’ to QPR first team action

Queens Park Rangers winger Olamide Shodipo is very close to getting first team action according to boss Mark Warburton.

The 22-year-old is yet to feature this season, but was an unused substitute during the club’s last two league matches.

R’s boss Warburton also claimed that Jack Clarke and Aramide Oteh are also closing in on more first team minutes as QPR look to push towards promotion once the season restarts.

Shodipo has made 18 senior appearances since his Hoops debut in 2016, with 14 of those appearances coming during the 2016/17 season.

“He knows he’s very, very close to getting his opportunity,” Warburton said when asked about Shodipo (via Kilburn Times).

“Jack Clarke, Rem (Aramide Oteh), all of these guys know that it’s there and they are going to be called upon in the next few weeks to make what I hope is a very significant contribution.

“Luke’s (Amos) had to be out for a few games. Ilias (Chair) after a really good run where he’s dipped in and scored a couple of goals has had to be content with the bench.

“Patience is required, it’s part and parcel of being a professional athlete. When your time comes, take it.”

Warburton has tended to put faith in young players this season, with Eberechi Eze, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Chair and loanee Amos all seeing plenty of action.

The verdict

It is good to see Warburton continuing to show his commitment to youth and it will be interesting to see Shodipo given a chance.

He made a breakthrough as a teenager but has seen his career stalled, so aged 22 it is important he takes his chance if it comes.

With funds limited at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium get the most out of the talent they have internally must be a priority.