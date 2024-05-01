This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County face a summer of planning for life back in the Championship after securing automatic promotion last weekend.

The Rams accumulated the club's highest points total in a league season after beating Carlisle United at Pride Park on the final day of the League One season, finishing on 92 points and joining Portsmouth in the second tier.

While those celebrations are surely continuing throughout this week, the future of players coming to the East Midlands and potentially leaving the club will be the topic of conversation as they look to build on the solid foundations laid by Paul Warne this term.

Derby County players out of contract

It was revealed last month that Warne insisted that contracts for those whose deals are up at the end of the season would not be visited until the end of the campaign, with full focus on maintaining their push for the Championship.

Now that has been achieved, talks will be held with the hierarchy to discuss the future of 12 players on their books who will see their deals expire at Pride Park in the summer, while they will also lose Max Bird, who agreed to join Bristol City in the January window.

Derby County players out of contract, as per Transfermarkt (not including loans) Player Position Louie Sibley LM Joe Wildsmith GK Tom Barkhuizen LW Liam Thompson CM Dwight Gayle ST Conor Hourihane CM Corey Smith CM James Collins ST Craig Forsyth LB Martyn Waghorn ST Darren Robinson CM Scott Loach GK

While the immediate futures of those at the club will remain a top priority, the Rams have also linked with several players to bolster their ranks for the upcoming season.

Ebou Adams, who joined from Cardiff City during the January transfer window, was instrumental during his time in the East Midlands, has been linked with a permanent switch to Pride Park in the summer, with Jamal Lowe, who is on loan at Swansea City from AFC Bournemouth, has been touted for a move to Derby in the summer.

Jamal Lowe transfer latest

In a report published by The Boot Room, the 29-year-old is reportedly of interest to a host of Championship sides, with the Rams named among the Jamaica international's potential suitors.

During his time in South Wales, Lowe has managed nine goals in 34 appearances for Luke Williams' side, but due to financial reasons, is unable to complete a permanent switch to the Swansea.com Stadium in the summer.

This has subsequently resulted in competition for the experienced forward's signature, with the likes of Middlesbrough, Ipswich Town, Norwich City, Millwall and Watford all linked with a move, along with a potential return to Portsmouth, a club he spent two years with earlier in his career.

Lowe will see his contract with the Cherries expire in the summer, and would be available on a free transfer for the upcoming season.

Derby fan pundit gives Jamal Lowe verdict amid transfer interest

It is evident that the Rams are keen to get the average age of their playing squad down ahead of the new season, with the East Midlands club boasting the highest squad age in League One this term.

Therefore a move for the 29-year-old seems unlikely in the future, but he has proved he is more than a capable addition at this level.

And Football League World's Derby fan pundit, Shaun Woodward, believes Lowe's arrival at Pride Park does have its advantages, and is hopeful that should he become a Rams player, he can emulate David McGoldrick's total from the 2022/23 campaign.

"If it's a free transfer and the wages are sensible, then yes, I am all for it," Woodward started.

"He's had a decent career, he's scored quite a few goals and has played in a lot of matches at League One and Championship level, so he would definitely compliment our forward line.

"He's never really scored the goals that probably a lot of people thought that he would. He's had a couple of good seasons here and there, but he's never really kicked on, in my opinion.

"But, he's an exciting player. He is nearly 30, however, and so we don't really want to be signing players of that age if we can help it, because we want to get the average age of the squad down, so if there are options that are 24 or 25 out there, I would potentially be looking at those.

"But, beggars can't be choosers right now, and if he's out there and wants to come to Derby, and it's a free, yes, I am all for it.

"Hopefully he can be a bit like David McGoldrick in some ways. Not had a brilliant career goal wise, but bangs in 20 for us next season, and then it looks like an absolute bit of genius by Paul Warne.

"Let's hope we can get him in, and maybe he can be our new McGoldrick."