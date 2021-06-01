Exciting off-field Nottingham Forest development shared

Nottingham Forest have submitted their revised plans to the council as they look to redevelop the City Ground.

It’s been no secret that the club are looking to improve the famous old stadium and improve the Peter Taylor Stand in particular, although there are bigger plans in the pipeline too.

The club have already spent £2m on this project, and Nottinghamshire Live have revealed that a revised application has been put towards Rushcliffe Borough Council after talks earlier this year.

Interestingly, an update from the club also offered a potential timeline for the supporters, as they hoped for an announcement to be provided by the end of summer.

Chairman Nicholas Randall has previously explained how turning the City Ground into a multi-purpose stadium was a ‘huge project’ for the owner and all connected to the Reds, so this is the next stage of that process.

On the pitch, Forest will hope to welcome supporters back to the ground for next season as they look to kick-on under the guidance of Chris Hughton who is preparing for his first full season in charge of the team.

The verdict

This is good news for Forest fans as it shows the owner still has big ambitions to improve the ground, which is obviously a positive.

Plus, we have seen how other teams have made improvements in the past, so it’s good for Forest that they won’t be left behind and that they want to make the iconic venue as good as possible for the support.

Now, it appears as though it’s a waiting game as they seek approval, but this is an important next step to achieving the vision of the City Ground that the owner wants.

