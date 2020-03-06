Exciting Nottingham Forest off-field development shared

Nottingham Forest will have demolished and removed the Peter Taylor Stand within three weeks of the end of the season as they look to start work immediately on improving the City Ground.

The Reds have made it clear in the past that they want to improve their iconic ground as they look to make the facilities better and increase the capacity.

A fine season under Sabri Lamouchi has seen the Frenchman transform Forest from a mid-table side to one competing for promotion.

Therefore, the fans have been flocking to the stadium, with the East Midlands outfit boasting the second best average attendance in the Championship this season.

So, the future is bright for Forest and The Athletic have revealed that the club are pushing forward with plans to change the ground as they confirmed the first stage of the redevelopment will begin almost as soon as the campaign finishes.

As it stands, Forest’s final home game of the season is against Stoke City on May 2, although their season could be extended if they reach the play-offs.

The verdict

This is a very exciting time for Nottingham Forest as the team are playing well and the club have some grand plans off the pitch.

The stadium falls into that and it’s good for the fans to hear that the plans are going ahead in May and it will look very good when it’s all complete.

For now though, the focus will be on the football as the players look to get back to winning ways against Millwall tonight in front of a packed out City Ground.

