‘Exciting’ – Noel Whelan reacts to Phil Hay’s Leeds United transfer reveal on Premier League player

Leeds United have recently been linked with a loan move for young defender Yan Cuoto according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay.

The 17-year-old is currently playing his football with Brazilian side Coritiba, where he has gone on to force his way into the club’s first-team.

But the full-back is on the move in the summer, with it already being revealed that Cuoto has signed a five-year deal with Premier League giants Manchester City.

A move to Elland Road could be on the cards though it seems, with Leeds United having one eye on potential life in the top-flight next term.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are currently sat top of the Championship and are seven points clear of third-placed Fulham with nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, former Leeds man Noel Whelan issued his thoughts on their rumoured interest in signing Couto, before questioning whether he’s ready to step up to senior football at this moment in time.

“It sounds exciting. But is he going to push Stuart Dallas and Luke Ayling in that position? He is 17 years of age – is he ready for Premier League football? Or even the Championship?

“He seems like he is one for the future but I doubt he benefit more from playing in Leeds’ under-23s over Manchester City’s under-23s.”

Whelan went on to label the potential signing of Cuoto as ‘pointless’ for Leeds if he isn’t going to feature regularly.

“It all depends on his ability. If he cannot challenge Ayling and Dallas then it seems pointless when he could be at a Manchester City, maybe a year of bedding in then coming to Leeds may be more beneficial.

“But if they think he is ready, then we must have some player on our hands because Stuart Dallas and Luke Ayling are not going to give that spot up easily.”

The Verdict:

I have to agree with Whelan here.

Cuoto is clearly a player with a bright future ahead of him, as you don’t attract interest from the likes of Leeds and Manchester City by chance.

But I’m not sure Marcelo Bielsa’s side would be able to offer him regular game time anytime soon, especially if they’re playing their football in the Premier League next season.

The likes of Stuart Dallas and Luke Ayling are much better and experienced options to have in the starting XI for Leeds, and a loan move to Elland Road wouldn’t be the best move for both parties involved in this potential deal for Cuoto.