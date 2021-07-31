Exciting Middlesbrough transfer update revealed

Middlesbrough are hoping to seal a move for a striker in the next week from a European outfit, in a deal that would ‘shock’ supporters.

It’s no secret that Neil Warnock is desperate to bring in at least one number nine before the window shuts after losing several attacking options ahead of the campaign, although Uche Ikpeazu has signed.

Nevertheless, it’s an area that Boro really to need to strengthen and Teesside Live have provided an exciting update on the search, revealing that talks are underway with a European club over an unnamed striker.

Intriguingly, the update states that if the player joined it would be considered a real coup for Warnock.

Given the pedigree of the individual, the report does acknowledge it will be ‘difficult’ to secure the transfer but Boro are said to be ‘hopeful’ that it can happen, with the club set to know whether it’s realistic within the next seven days.

Boro are poised to complete the capture of one surprising signing, with Martin Payero’s switch from Banfield set to be announced over the weekend.

The ultimate 2021 Middlesbrough quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 What year were the club founded? 1866 1876 1886 1896

The verdict

This is an exciting update for Boro fans because they need a striker and this unnamed player sounds like they would be a major upgrade on what they currently have.

Of course, it’s hard to say too much without knowing the player involved but the local paper wouldn’t get the fans hopes up for no reason.

So, this will be one to monitor in the next week or so and after the Payero news, you can’t really rule anything out this summer for Boro.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.