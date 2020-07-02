‘Exciting links’ – Leeds United eyeing transfer swoop for duo: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United have reportedly expressed an interest in signing Argentinian pair Matias Zaracho and Lucas Martinez Quarto according to Doble Amarilla.

Quarto is a central defender currently playing for River Plate, and has established himself as a regular in the starting XI this season, whilst also being capped twice at senior level for Argentina.

Whilst Zaracho is a central attacking midfielder with Racing Club, and has chipped in with five goals and three assists in his 22 appearances in all competitions this term.

Leeds are likely to be preparing for life back in the Premier League in the summer transfer window, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side currently sat top of the Championship with six games remaining in this year’s campaign.

But would the pair be a good addition to Marcelo Bielsa’s squad ahead of next year’s campaign?

We discuss….

George Harbey:

Zaracho and Martinez look like impressive players and exciting talents for sure, but it’s hard to say whether they would be able to cope with the quality of the Premier League.

Zaracho looks like an exciting attacking midfielder who has contributed to a steady amount of goals this season, but the quality for places at Elland Road is so high, with Mateusz Klich, Tyler Roberts and Pablo Hernandez in the team.

When you consider that they like the look of Emi Buendia from Norwich, too, you would say that the signing of Zaracho would be slightly underwhelming on paper, but he’s only young and there is clearly potential there.

Martinez has played a decent amount of games at first-team level, too, and Leeds will obviously need to replace Ben White if they are unable to keep hold of the Brighton loanee.

Whether he can cope with the physicality of English football remains to be seen, but under a coach like Marcelo Bielsa, the sky is the limit in terms of a player’s development.

Alfie Burns:

These are exciting links and, should Leeds get over the line in the race for promotion, is exactly who I’m expecting to see Marcelo Bielsa target.

Bielsa is such a big pull for Argentinian players, but it would be tough to lure them to English football’s second-tier, despite the size of Leeds as a club.

However, in the Premier League, you’ve got to feel they’d come and what exciting signings they would be.

Zaracho is a skilful midfielder, who has attributes that would really suit the English games, whilst Quarta is a defender that’s comfortable on the ball, suiting how Bielsa wants his side to play.

Making signings like this, whilst also sprinkling Leeds’ squad with a little bit of Premier League quality, should bring success at Elland Road, particularly with Bielsa overseeing things.

The task for Leeds, though, has to be not letting this promotion slip.

Can you identify these Leeds United players by looking at their Wikipedia bios? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 12 Who is this Leeds player? Illan Meslier Ben White Gaetano Berardi Patrick Bamford

Ned Holmes:

I think this could be a really interesting double-swoop from the Whites but it isn’t without its risks.

Clearly, the duo are very well thought of in their homeland – having both earned recent international caps – but there is no guarantee that they will be able to thrive in the Premier League.

Zaracho looks an exciting young attacking midfielder with a lot of potential but someone that may need a bit of patience from his next club, particularly if it’s in a top-flight European league.

He would likely get that at Leeds, with Hernandez still a key man for the Whites, but Quarta may be required to be a week in, week out option from the start.

With Ben White set to leave at the end of his loan deal, Leeds are going to need a new partner for Liam Cooper and it seems as though they’re eyeing the 24-year-old up as that.

That’s a concern as having only ever played in Argentina, Quarta may need time to acclimatise himself to Premier League football.

A promising duo? Definitely. Ready for the top flight right away? There are no guarantees of that.