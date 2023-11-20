Highlights Michael Skubala, the new head coach of Lincoln City, was previously a respected figure at Leeds United, working with the academy and as an assistant coach.

Skubala had a successful stint as caretaker head coach for Leeds United last season, securing a point against Manchester United.

Lincoln City hopes that Skubala's coaching abilities will benefit young players like Sean Roughan, Timothy Eyoma, and Ethan Erhahon.

Lincoln City confirmed the appointment of Michael Skubala as their head coach last week after he left his role as Leeds United U-21 coach.

The 41-year-old has been a well-respected figure at Elland Road, having worked with the academy since his arrival a few years ago. He has also worked with the first-team as an assistant during his time under the likes of Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia last season.

Not only that, Skubala stepped up as caretaker head coach between the sacking of Marsch and the appointment of Gracia last season, during what was a hectic period for the club, and he helped the team pick up a point at Old Trafford against bitter rivals Manchester United.

He managed the side for three games and that was his solitary point, with Leeds also losing to Everton and Manchester United in the other two games with Skubala in temporary charge.

This season, he has been back with Leeds' development side, but his ability as a coach is well-known in the game and has not gone unnoticed, as it has been claimed that several clubs in the Football League, including the Championship, have been monitoring Skubala.

However, Skubala is evidently someone who works well with young players, and Lincoln will hope that the likes of Sean Roughan, Timothy Eyoma, and Ethan Erhahon can benefit most in their development from his coaching.

He should rightly be pleased with how he has helped produce players for Leeds' first-team. The likes of Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville, and Willy Gnonto are just three who have worked with the U-23s in recent years and are now key players under Daniel Farke.

Lincoln City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Tyler Walker Coventry City Permanent Lukas Jensen Burnley Permanent Alistair Smith Sutton United Permanent Jaden Brown Sheffield Wednesday Permanent Jack Moylan Shelbourne Permanent Reeco Hackett Portsmouth Permanent Ethan Hamilton Accrington Stanley Permanent Jake Vale Blackburn Rovers Loan Jack Burroughs Coventry City Loan Alex Mitchell Millwall Loan

Who else could benefit from joining Skubala at Lincoln from Leeds?

A number of players have made the step up into Leeds' first-team from Skubala's U-21 side, to varying degrees of success. The likes of Darko Gyabi, Mateo Joseph, and Lewis Bate have been given some senior minutes but are still being predominantly utilised in the development squad.

All of them are in need of a loan move, and what better place than to be reunited under their old boss at Lincoln with the January window on the horizon? The third tier is the level Bate has played at before and performed well, and it appears to be the rough level that Gyabi and Joseph are currently at as well.

Sonny Perkins has been loaned to League One with Oxford United and could be followed by many of the players dominating at youth level. The best thing for their development is senior football, as they are breezing through games in the Premier League 2.

Another member of Leeds' squad in need of a loan due to a lack of game time with Farke's senior side, who would improve Lincoln at either left-back or at centre-back, is Leo Hjelde.

He went out on loan to Rotherham United last season, and impressed, but has struggled this term so far and a loan a level down could be a good confidence booster for a side who wish to crash into the top half and hopefully beyond with Skubala at the helm.

One final player who is likely to move out on loan, considering his form with Leeds' youth team, is Sean McGurk. He is destined for a League One or Two loan and can plug gaps in both attacking midfield and out wide.

He has four goals and two assists in eight games under Skubala this season, who will know all about him and whether he believes the youngster could be ready for a League One loan.

Skubala's appointment will surely see at least one or two of the fringe Leeds players depart, and it could be a mutually beneficial relationship for the next few seasons as Leeds' young stars look for development and minutes at senior level and utilise Lincoln as somewhat of a feeder club.