Highlights Promotion to Premier League could mean £75m-£100m transfer budget for Leeds United this summer under Farke.

Leeds currently 2nd in Championship, but will face competition from Ipswich and Southampton till end of season.

49ers looking to strengthen Leeds squad with contract extensions and new signings, aiming for long-term success.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke will be given up to £100m to strengthen his squad in the summer if the team wins promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds United’s promotion push

The Whites were always expected to be in the mix for an immediate return to the top-flight this season under the guidance of Farke, who has won the Championship twice with Norwich City in the past.

And, he’s on course for another promotion at the very least, with Leeds currently second in the table after a thrilling comeback win against Leicester City on Friday night.

Championship Table (As it stands February 26th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 34 41 78 2 Leeds United 34 37 72 3 Ipswich Town 34 23 72 4 Southampton 34 23 67

But, they’re sure to be pushed all the way, as Ipswich only trail the Yorkshire side on goal difference, and Southampton will feel they can still have a say. However, after nine successive wins, it’s Leeds who have the momentum right now.

Leeds United’s summer transfer plans

The recruitment team at Elland Road will no doubt be looking ahead to the summer window, and they will be in a position where they have two lists of potential targets depending on what division the side are in.

Obviously, if Leeds are a Premier League side, there will be a demand for high quality players to arrive in the next window, and Football Insider has provided an encouraging update on that front.

They claim that Farke will be given a budget of £75m-£100m to improve the group, which would be scope for a lot of new faces to arrive.

It would also be a show of ambition from the 49ers, who will be keen to do all they can to establish the Yorkshire side in the Premier League.

Many fans will have different ideas on where the club needs to strengthen, but one of the priorities is sure to be to keep the influential Joe Rodon who has impressed this season on loan from Tottenham.

The update also adds that offering contract extensions to members of the current squad will be on the cards, with Crysencio Summerville namechecked as a player who could be in line for an improved deal.

Related Chelsea v Leeds United: Latest team news, TV/Live stream, FA Cup tickets, kick-off time All the latest team news and information regarding Leeds United's trip to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The winger has been outstanding for Leeds this season, with the club deserving huge credit for keeping hold of him in the summer despite interest from clubs in the Premier League and abroad.

Leeds United set for exciting period under 49ers

This is an encouraging update for Leeds, and it should excite the fans about what the future can hold under the 49ers.

They have been involved with the club for years, but the spotlight has really been on them after they took sole ownership and started making the big decisions, which have all paid off.

As mentioned, they managed to retain many key players during a turbulent summer, and they appointed Farke in what was a shrewd call.

Now, it’s about finishing the job this season, and it seems they’re ready to give Farke more support in the summer as they look to push Leeds on in the years to come.